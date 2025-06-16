DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / The School Tribune / Dayanand Public School, Shimla, organises activities on Environment Day

Dayanand Public School, Shimla, organises activities on Environment Day

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jun 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The school organised various activities on Environment Day. Each event was based on Environment Day theme “Beat Plastic Pollution’’. The presiding officer of the function was Principal Anupamara. The inter-house ‘Display Board’ competition was based on harmony with nature. All students participated with great enthusiasm and created beautiful artworks one after another. Lakshmi Bai and Bhagat Singh Hall came first, Ashok and Tagore Hall came second and Vivekananda and Shivaji Hall came third. A debate competition was organised for classes IX and X on the topic ‘Should there be a complete ban on plastic or not’. Students presented their arguments by giving their calculations and figures. The winners were: Vaibhavishya (Class X) first, Anya Verma (Class IX) second and Adat Sharma (Class IX) third.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts