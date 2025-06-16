Dayanand Public School, Shimla, organises activities on Environment Day

The school organised various activities on Environment Day. Each event was based on Environment Day theme “Beat Plastic Pollution’’. The presiding officer of the function was Principal Anupamara. The inter-house ‘Display Board’ competition was based on harmony with nature. All students participated with great enthusiasm and created beautiful artworks one after another. Lakshmi Bai and Bhagat Singh Hall came first, Ashok and Tagore Hall came second and Vivekananda and Shivaji Hall came third. A debate competition was organised for classes IX and X on the topic ‘Should there be a complete ban on plastic or not’. Students presented their arguments by giving their calculations and figures. The winners were: Vaibhavishya (Class X) first, Anya Verma (Class IX) second and Adat Sharma (Class IX) third.

