Dayanand Public School, Shimla, under-19 team wins cricket trophy

Under DAV National Sports, the High Level Cricket T20 was organised by the school at Cricket Ground, Summer Hill, Shimla. Four schools participated in the under 14, 17 and 19 categories of the competition. The competition was inaugurated by Principal of the school Anupam. She congratulated the students and encouraged them. The Under-19 final was played between Dayanand and DAV, New Shimla. Dayanand Public School, Shimla, beat DAV, New Shimla, and won the trophy

