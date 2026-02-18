DC Model School conducts annual entrance examination for EWS students

DC Model Senior Secondary School, Panchkula, conducted its annual entrance examination for students from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) who are seeking admission to the school. The event saw an impressive response with around 400 students appearing for the test. This initiative reflects the school's strong commitment to providing equal opportunities and quality education to students from disadvantaged backgrounds. The entrance exam was carefully prepared to assess the academic ability and potential of the students. It was conducted in a fair and transparent manner. Managing Director Bharat B Gupta expressed his pride in organising the initiative.

