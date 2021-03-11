DC Model School, Panchkula

A Covid-19 vaccination camp was conducted at the school in which 165 students between the age of 12 to 17 years were administered their first dose. The students were asked to bring consent letters from their parents. The vaccination camp was conducted under the supervision of Dr Rimjhim and her medical team from Sector 7 dispensary. The students were successfully vaccinated and were kept under observation for some time after it.
