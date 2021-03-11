DC Model School, Panchkula

The school celebrated Mother's Day with zeal. Kids of the Kindergarten Wing, under the guidance of the teachers held a special assembly to mark the day. They expressed their love and respect through poems, songs and short speeches for their mothers and teachers. Principal Usha Gupta said each day should be regarded as Mother's Day.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Tibet Airlines’ plane in China veers off runway, catches fire; over 40 injured
All 113 passengers and nine crew members aboard the flight f...
IAF sergeant arrested for leaking sensitive information to Pakistan-based agent
The accused has been identified as 32-year-old Devender Nara...
73 per cent first-time MLAs in Punjab to be given training in nuances of Assembly’s working
The training will be imparted for two days by a team of expe...
P Chidambaram hits back at Kiren Rijiju over sedition law, says Law Minister has no authority to draw any ‘arbitrary Lakshman rekha’
Congress hails the Supreme Court's decision to put the sedit...
Pilot down, passenger on US plane takes over with ‘no idea how to fly’
The passenger-turned-pilot makes a safe landing