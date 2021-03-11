DC Model School, Panchkula

Eshwaramma Day 2022 was observed to mark the death anniversary of mother of Sri Satya Sai Baba. Eshwaramma was one of the pioneers of the Bal Vikas movement. Hence, this day is also observed as Bal Vikas Day. The programme started with the formal Veda recital by students. The accuracy of intonation and pronunciation of Veda Mantras by students created a divine ambience. As part of the day’s proceedings, a value-based role play competition was conducted at DC Model Senior Secondary School. Many teams from the Tricity participated in the competition and the participants left everyone spell bound with their acting skills. Eminent personalities from the field of acting and drama, including Yogesh Arora, Manish Kapoor and Yashpal, judged the competition. DC Montessori, Chandigarh, Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 15, and DC Model, Sector 7, won the first, second and third positions, respectively.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Face of Gujarat's Patidar agitation Hardik Patel quits Congress
Attacks the Congress for 'working against national interest'
Supreme Court orders release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict A G Perarivalan
Bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao invokes its extraord...
Protesting Punjab farmers to meet govt panel; CM Mann wants farmers to give them one year to resolve issues
Farmers had announced their decision to start a dharna in Ch...
Supreme Court grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Indrani had been denied bail on multiple occasions by a spec...