DC Model School, Panchkula

To make learning enjoyable, fun and experiential, every Saturday is observed as “No Bag Day” in the Kindergarten section of the school. This Saturday, students participated in various activities which stimulate academic performance by promoting interdisciplinary skills. For students of Prep 1, a blow-painting activity was conducted whereas the students of Prep 2 participated in calendar-making activity to hone their fine motor skills. Later, their paintings were exhibited on the display board. Students of Class Nursery participated in an activity based on triangle, yoga and other sports. Vice-Principal Deepika Bharadwaj applauded the active participation and interest of students in these games. She further appreciated the Kindergarten teachers for their tireless efforts.
