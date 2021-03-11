DC Model School, Panchkula

To beat the heat, the students of kindergarten section enjoyed an exciting pool party in the school. The day proved to be enthralling and full of fun for the students as they got some relief from the scorching heat. Children were dressed in colourful swimming costumes for the party. They splashed, jumped, romped and played with balls and tiny toys in the pool. The objective of engaging students in water play activities was to strengthen their motor skills and ability to coordinate and show team spirit. Students enjoyed rain songs and poems in the vigilant company of their teachers and relished juices and summer fruits.
