DC Model School, Panchkula

To beat the scorching heat and also to introduce sweet and sour taste to tiny tots, the process of making a healthy drink was demonstrated in a ‘Lemonade party’ for the students of kindergarten section of the school. The children were taught how to prepare a lemonade by stirring sugar in the water and then squeezing lemon into it. The students loved and enjoyed learning the process of making it.
