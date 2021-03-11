DC Model School, Panchkula

In order to sensitise children and to raise awareness about adopting best practices to conserve natural resources on our planet, the Eco Club of the school celebrated the World Environment Day. Along with an objective to motivate the students to join the "Save Soil" campaign, various interesting activities were organised for students to perform from their homes. Director Bharat Bhushan Gupta, in his online address to the students quoted the famous lines of Mahatma Gandhi, "Earth provides enough to satisfy every man’s needs, but not one man’s greed". He encouraged the students to take a vow to plant at least one tree on every special occasion in their area. The students shared their photos of planting saplings, watering them, feeding birds and animals or giving them water in bowls. The students also shared the pictures of their posters and slogans on the theme to express their concern about the issues of climate change and deterioration of natural resources. School Vice-Principal Deepika Bhardwaj applauded the students' efforts and encouraged them to work together for environmental sustainability to build a safer and better future for everyone.