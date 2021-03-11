DC Model School, Panchkula

In order to sensitise children and to raise awareness about adopting best practices to conserve natural resources on our planet, the Eco Club of the school celebrated the World Environment Day. Along with an objective to motivate the students to join the "Save Soil" campaign, various interesting activities were organised for students to perform from their homes. Director Bharat Bhushan Gupta, in his online address to the students quoted the famous lines of Mahatma Gandhi, "Earth provides enough to satisfy every man’s needs, but not one man’s greed". He encouraged the students to take a vow to plant at least one tree on every special occasion in their area. The students shared their photos of planting saplings, watering them, feeding birds and animals or giving them water in bowls. The students also shared the pictures of their posters and slogans on the theme to express their concern about the issues of climate change and deterioration of natural resources. School Vice-Principal Deepika Bhardwaj applauded the students' efforts and encouraged them to work together for environmental sustainability to build a safer and better future for everyone.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab police seek Red Corner Notice for Sidhu Moosewala killing conspirator Goldy Brar
Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar, an active member of Lawr...
Sidhu Moosewala murder: Close aide of main shooter arrested, Lawrance Bishnoi mastermind behind killing, say Delhi police
Arrested suspect identified as Siddhesh Hiraman Kamle, alias...
Some defence infra being set up by China near its border with India alarming: US commander
Armed forces of both the countries have been engaged in bord...
De-board passengers who refuse to wear face mask in plane: DGCA to airlines
‘Airport operators to take help of the local police and secu...