DC Model School, Panchkula

Janmashtami was celebrated with all gaiety and enthusiasm at the school. The teachers and students whole heartedly participated in the event. The pre-primary section was fully decorated for the celebration. Dressed as Radha and Krishna, the cute little ones added a traditional touch to the entire celebrations. A splendidly colourful programme was organised by the children and staff of the school. They danced to the beat of Janmashtami songs, filling the air with joy and festive spirit. The celebration began with the story-telling session in which teachers illustrated the fact that whenever there will be dominance of malevolence 'He' will reincarnate to destroy the evil and save the good. The same theme was carried forward in the form of a play in which the teachers of kindergarten participated with great zeal. The play based on the theme 'Good vs Great' was enacted by the teachers that highlighted the importance of being good before becoming great in one's life. Later, the art teachers taught students to make a flute with easily available things at home. The children enjoyed the show to the hilt. Principal Usha Gupta extended her greetings to the staff and parents.