DC Model School, Panchkula

Kindergarten of the celebrated Gandhi Jayanti. The day began with a yoga session for the kids, followed by a number of activities to depict the beliefs and principles of Mahatma Gandhi. The children were shown videos on the life and principles of Mahatma Gandhi. A cleanliness rally, under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, was conducted on the school premises. The students cleaned their classrooms, desks, tables, corridors, etc. Vice-Principal Deepika Bhardwaj applauded the efforts of the students. Coordinator Nidhi Puri felicitated the students and encouraged them to be responsible citizens of India.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Pahari community in Jammu and Kashmir to get reservation, says Amit Shah
Says won’t affect the reservation for Gujjars under the ST c...
Uttarakhand avalanche: 28 trapped in Danda-2 peak; rescue ops under way
According to reports, avalanche hit the mountaineering team ...
Appropriate measures put in place to deal with Chinese activities along LAC: IAF chief
Addressing a press conference ahead of the Air Force Day on ...
Pakistani drone spotted over Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur
The flying object makes 5 forays into the Indian territory t...