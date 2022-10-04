DC Model School, Panchkula

Kindergarten of the celebrated Gandhi Jayanti. The day began with a yoga session for the kids, followed by a number of activities to depict the beliefs and principles of Mahatma Gandhi. The children were shown videos on the life and principles of Mahatma Gandhi. A cleanliness rally, under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, was conducted on the school premises. The students cleaned their classrooms, desks, tables, corridors, etc. Vice-Principal Deepika Bhardwaj applauded the efforts of the students. Coordinator Nidhi Puri felicitated the students and encouraged them to be responsible citizens of India.