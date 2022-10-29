DC Model School, Panchkula

The school campus reverberated with festive cheer as students celebrated clean and green Diwali. Students of kindergarten section attended Diwali pujan in school together with the Principal Usha Gupta and Vice-Principal Deepika Bhardwaj to invoke the blessings of almighty. The kids recited Sanskrit shlokas with spontaneity and devotion. Later the students also shared their videos of reciting shlokas at home. The students were briefed about the significance of the festival. Some interesting activities of candle decoration, diya decoration, flower pot with paper flowers and wall hanging were conducted for the students of senior classes in school. The Director of the school Bharat B Gupta appreciated the students' participation.