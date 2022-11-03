DC Model School, Panchkula

Anvi and Samiksha, students of the school, won the first and third positions, respectively, in blog writing at the Meraki competition held at St Soldier School, Panchkula. The girls said it was their first experience of writing a blog and this competition helped them to explore their innate talent and found a niche towards literary skill. In another contest ‘The Social Influencer’, Swasti Tripathi enacted Miss Lily Singh, a famous social media influencer, and won consolation prize. In poem recitation competition, Manvik of Class V won consolation prize. The school won the overall Winners Trophy. Director of the school Bharat B Gupta highly praised the efforts of all the winners.
