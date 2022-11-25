DC Model School, Panchkula

The ‘No Bag Day’ proved to be full of fun-filled learning on Saturday for kindergarten students of the school. Various activities were conducted for the students. The kids of Nursery class enjoyed hands on learning by making kites in diamond shape. The activity not only imparted information about colours but also reinforced their knowledge about shapes. The attractive and colourful kites were appreciated by everyone. The students of Prep I honed their gross motor skills by participating in sorting clothes according to seasons. The object of the fun activity was to make the students know more about different seasons. The students of Prep 2 made models of dholak by reusing disposable paper cups. The students showcased their creativity and also learnt a lesson of reuse and recycle. The Vice-Principal Deepika Bhardwaj applauded students’ ingenuity of ideas and encouraged their efforts. She also admired teachers’ role in integrating the routine teaching learning with effective and interesting activities for better understanding.