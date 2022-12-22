DC Model School, Panchkula

A role play activity was conducted for students of Class Prep I. Students portrayed themselves as various helpers in the society like vegetable seller, milkman, farmer, barber, policeman, teacher, doctor and many more and enacted them with great spontaneity and confidence. It proved to be a great learning experience for all students. Vice-Principal Deepika Bhardwaj appreciated the participation of students and endorsed them to value and respect every helping hand to make our community a healthy, safe and better place.