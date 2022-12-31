DC Model School, Panchkula

Two school students Harmandeep and Ansh Singla from Class VI participated in the maths quiz organised by Blue Bird School, Panchkula, and bagged the second prize. The participants got an opportunity to explore the world of mathematics with several rounds that tested them on their understanding and made them familiar with the significance of the subject. It was indeed a proud moment not only for the recipients of the awards but also for the school and their parents. Director BB Gupta congratulated the winners.