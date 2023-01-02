DC Model School, Panchkula

Panchkula Pustak Mela-2022 organised a painting competition under various themes for children at Yavnikaa garden. The aim was to encourage children to express their ideas and give wings to their creativity. The students participated proactively and showed their artistic flair in Chitrakala, slogan writing and poster making competitions and won prizes in all the categories. It was a proud moment for the school when Nivedita of Class VIII won the first position in slogan writing and poster making competitions, whereas Bhavika and Shweta won the second positions in Chitrakala and slogan writing. Falak, Nandini and Jiya won the third prize and consolation prize, respectively. Vice-Principal Deepika Bhardwaj congratulated all the winners and their mentors for putting efforts in bringing laurels to school. The winners were conferred with prizes and certificates by the chief guest at Inderdhanush auditorium.