DC Model School, Panchkula

Students of kindergarten section of the school participated in competitions conducted on online platform. The tiny tots of Nursery participated in a solo dance competition. The theme of this competition was ‘Festivals’. Aptly used props added a special touch to the mesmerising performances. Amaya Sarkar, Saumya and Amber grabbed I,II and III positions, respectively, whereas Mahak won the consolation prize in this contest.
The students of Prep1 participated in shloka recitation competition. Lavisha won the first prize, whereas Amayra was second. The third position was shared by Adhiraj and Yashvi. Jazzlyn was given the consolation prize. A singing competition was also conducted for the students of class Prep 2. The theme of the competition was patriotism and religion. The students presented melodious number. Lavin, Aditri won I and II positions, respectively. III position was shared by Pihu and Kuhu and consolation prize was awarded to Aahil. The Vice-Principal of the school DeepikaBhardwaj felicitated the winners.
