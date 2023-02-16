DC Model School, Panchkula

The faculty and students of gave a warm send-off to the students of Class X. The school wore a festive look as the basket ball ground was decked up with 11 "hawan kunds". Swasti Tripathi, on behalf of Class X, gave a speech expressing gratitude to the institute. Thereafter, dance and music filled the atmosphere with fun and frolic. Students also presented a PPT giving titles to teachers and thanking them for their guidance and affection. The Student of the Year award was won by Kartik Chawla, Best Performer Student title was bagged by Swasti Tripathi. The Most Humble and Dutiful Student title was shared by Mahima, Amritleen, Gaurav and Arnav while the Student with Scientific Aptitude title was bagged by Khushaal and Sushant. The outgoing students walked the ramp and vied for the titles of Mr Handsome and Miss Charming, which were won by Kumar Gaurav and Swasti Tripathi, respectively. Principal Usha Gupta extended her good wishes to the students.