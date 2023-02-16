DC Model School, Panchkula

The faculty and students of gave a warm send-off to the students of Class X. The school wore a festive look as the basket ball ground was decked up with 11 "hawan kunds". Swasti Tripathi, on behalf of Class X, gave a speech expressing gratitude to the institute. Thereafter, dance and music filled the atmosphere with fun and frolic. Students also presented a PPT giving titles to teachers and thanking them for their guidance and affection. The Student of the Year award was won by Kartik Chawla, Best Performer Student title was bagged by Swasti Tripathi. The Most Humble and Dutiful Student title was shared by Mahima, Amritleen, Gaurav and Arnav while the Student with Scientific Aptitude title was bagged by Khushaal and Sushant. The outgoing students walked the ramp and vied for the titles of Mr Handsome and Miss Charming, which were won by Kumar Gaurav and Swasti Tripathi, respectively. Principal Usha Gupta extended her good wishes to the students.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Income tax ‘survey’ operations at BBC offices continue for third day
The operation that began at the British Broadcasting Corpora...
Over 51% turnout recorded in Tripura polls till 1pm
Several incidents of violence, attacks and counter-attacks r...
Tripura Assembly polls: Will Tipra Motha play a kingmaker in triangular contest?
Tribal vote holds the key as regional newbie Tipra Motha dem...
Delhi murder: Accused Sahil erased Nikki Yadav's data, chats; Crime Branch examining CCTV footage to identify routes taken on incident night
The accused knew that his and Nikki Yadav's chat was big evi...
2 armed men loot Rs 22 lakh from Punjab National Bank in Amritsar
According to the police, an armed man with a covered face en...