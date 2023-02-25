DC Model School, Panchkula

A five-day eye and dental check-up camp was conducted for students in association with the Charitable Hospital "Seva Hi Seva", Sector 11, Panchkula. The camp was held under the supervision of experienced doctors. Around 1,500 students from classes Nursery to IX got their eyes and teeth tested. Students were made vigilant to improve access to eye and dental healthcare services. The objective of the event was to spread awareness about eye disorder and teeth-related ailments among schoolchildren. The camp turned out to be beneficial for students.
