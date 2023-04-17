DC Model School, Panchkula

The kindergarten section of the school observed World Health Day by conducting an online salad-making activity. To inculcate healthy food habits among children, an online salad-decoration activity was conducted in all sections. The children exhibited their culinary skills using seasonal fruits and vegetables and also learnt about the nutritional benefits of healthy eating.
