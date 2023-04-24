DC Model School, Panchkula

As the school is gearing up to conduct its upcoming blood donation camp on April 23, teachers of the kindergarten section conducted various activities to sensitise students about selfless service. The students of Prep I participated in a "Cotton dabbing in blood drop". Another activity of "Poster making on blood donation" was conducted for Prep II. The ideas were portrayed in the posters by the students. The Vice-Principal of the school, Deepika Bhardwaj, appreciated the work of the students with an appeal to the parents to come forward for the noble cause.