DC Model School, Panchkula

In order to promote experiential learning among the kids, the kindergarten section of the school conducted various fun activities. The objective of the activities was to create experiences that have a practical application of knowledge and skills. The students participated in these activities with enthusiasm. Understanding of lines activity was conducted for the students of Nursery class wherein the learners formed various lines and then identified them. Counting of beads activity was also conducted for Nursery class students to reinforce the number cognition concept. To develop gross motor skills in students, an interesting activity of identifying and arranging the number in order was conducted for class Prep 1. Students of Prep 2 participated in passing the ball activity to strengthen their muscles, practice co-ordination and develop their sensory co-ordination. The Vice Principal Deepika Bhardwaj applauded the teachers' efforts and highlighted the significance of experiential learning.