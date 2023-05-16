DC Model School, Panchkula

Eswaramma Week 2023 was commemorated with all sanctity and devotion to mark the death anniversary of a saintly lady who was blessed to be the mother to the avatar of Sri Satya Sai Baba. The celebrations commenced with a series of events and competitions conducted by Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisation, Panchkula. Students of various schools participated in slogan writing competition, English and Hindi declamation competition, apiritual speakers contest and quiz on Ramayana and Mahabharata. Principal Usha Gupta congratulated all the winners and applauded the efforts of the students and their mentors.