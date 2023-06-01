DC Model School, Panchkula

A session on the need of financial learning was conducted for the students of classes VI to X. The resource persons were from Axis Bank. They highlighted how young adults learning to live independently should make a budget and take wise financial decisions. They also discussed the need to manage risks: save for a 'rainy day', avoid taking on unmanageable debt, and provide for future and health care. Varied financial products and services, the complexity like economic and technological developments which have brought greater global connectedness and massive changes in communication and financial transactions, as well as in social interactions and consumer behaviour were also explained in detail. There was an interactive session at the end wherein the students asked questions from the resourcepersons. The session ended with a note of thanks by the School Director BB Gupta, who highlighted the need of skill based learning and wished all the students to turn intellectually vibrant, spiritually enlightened and socially committed.