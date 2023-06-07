DC Model School, Panchkula

Children of kindergarten section of the celebrated the last day before the school closed for the summer vacation. It was a day full of fun, frolic and excitement. With the summer vibes around, the kids and their teachers dressed themselves colourful attires with hats, umbrella and goggles as accessories, played various fun games and enjoyed the refreshment. The main objective of this celebration was to give first-hand learning about summer season. The exposure not only provided them unlimited fun but also gave them a learning opportunity. The celebration ended with the happy vacation note by all students to their friends and teachers.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Govt invites wrestlers for talks
Union sports minister Anurag Thakur puts out a tweet to this...
Major train accident averted in Jharkhand
The incident occurs at the Santhaldih railway crossing on Tu...
College student raped, murdered in Mumbai hostel room; accused security guard found dead on railway tracks
The police alerted after the woman became untraceable
Navy warship to participate in event to mark 130 years of Gandhi’s railway station incident in South Africa
INS Trishul's visit to Durban is in continuation with the In...