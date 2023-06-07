DC Model School, Panchkula

Children of kindergarten section of the celebrated the last day before the school closed for the summer vacation. It was a day full of fun, frolic and excitement. With the summer vibes around, the kids and their teachers dressed themselves colourful attires with hats, umbrella and goggles as accessories, played various fun games and enjoyed the refreshment. The main objective of this celebration was to give first-hand learning about summer season. The exposure not only provided them unlimited fun but also gave them a learning opportunity. The celebration ended with the happy vacation note by all students to their friends and teachers.