DC Model School, Panchkula

World Nature Conservation Day was celebrated in the kindergarten section of the school. The objective of the celebration was to develop love, care, compassion and responsibility for Mother Nature and make the students vigilant to conserve natural resources that the Earth is bestowed with. Students participated in various interesting and innovative activities to inculcate environment-friendly habits for a green lifestyle. An activity of filling water droplet with tearing paper and pasting was conducted for the tiny tots of nursery to make them aware of water conservation which they learnt and enjoyed to the fullest. The students of Prep I participated in yet another activity of seed germination under the guidance of their teachers. A paper bag making activity was conducted for the students of Prep II. The students ended up in making beautiful and attractive bags which were displayed in the class.

