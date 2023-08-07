DC Model School, Panchkula

To encourage and motivate students for skill-based learning, the school conducted a ‘financial literacy’ session for the students of Class VIII in the school auditorium. Experts from RBL Bank conducted the session that aimed at apprising the students of banking as a skill subject and providing them with valuable insights into the world of finance. A team of dedicated professionals thoroughly enjoyed interacting with the students. The session covered various aspects of banking, including the importance of financial literacy, basic banking concepts, and the role of banks in the economy. During the session, the experts engaged the students in interactive discussions, presentations, and real-life examples to help them understand the practical application of banking concepts.
