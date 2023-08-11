DC Model School, Panchkula

Students of Prep-1 in the school participated in a craft activity of making paper plate fruit basket from recycled materials only. This activity encouraged the students exhibit creativity in making and decorating the baskets with cut-outs of fruits and vegetables. The objective of the activity was to make the students familiar with various seasonal fruits and vegetables. The best baskets were displayed. Vice-Principal of the school Deepika Bharadwaj appreciated students’ efforts and urged them to enjoy all seasonal fruits and vegetables for good health.

#Panchkula