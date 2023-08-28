DC Model School, Panchkula

Students of kindergarten celebrated Teej in the school. The junior wing was decorated with flowers and streamers. The school wore a festive look as the tiny tots came dressed up in traditional and colourful attires. The main attractions of the celebration were dances and games presented by students with great enthusiasm. The students shared delicious sweets and eatables. The rides and swings arranged in the school had a special fascination as they enjoyed them to the fullest. The excitement of the day reached its pinnacle when the children and the teachers pursued the tradition of enjoying rides on swings and relished the traditional food in their tiffin. Vice-Principal Deepika Bhardwaj felicitated everyone on the occasion.

