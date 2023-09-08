DC Model School, Panchkula

The school conducted an online English declamation competition for students of Prep II. The objective of the competition was to ensure that the students should learn to speak accurately with confidence which is a crucial ingredient to become an eloquent speaker and to thrive in an ever-evolving world. The topics of the competition were honesty, good manners, seasons, etc. The dynamic participants mesmerised the audience with their vibrant oratory skills. The first position was won by Jasslyn, whereas Smayra stood second. Divjot and Lavisha shared the third position. Consolation prize was won by Reyansh.

