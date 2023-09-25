DC Model School, Panchkula

Students of the school celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi. The sole purpose of the celebration was to enable students to understand the significance of the festival and to let them stay connected with Indian culture and tradition. A temple was set up in the school for Lord Ganesha and was decorated with flowers and buntings. Students chanted Ganesha mantra to invoke his blessings. Students along with their teachers prayed together. The students were explained the significance of the festival and the teachers emphasised on eco-friendly ways of celebrating the festival. The programme concluded with positive vibes all around.

#Panchkula