DC Model School, Panchkula

The school observed World Mental Health Day. The day began with age-appropriate mindfulness meditation sessions for all classes from nursery to Class X. A special assembly on theme “Mental Health” was conducted by students of Class VIII. A PPT expressing mental wellness and its importance was shown to the students in order to make them aware of the consequences of mental illness. The important tips to keep the mind healthy were shared with students. Vice-Principal Deepika Bharadwaj addressed the students emphasising the need to work towards achieving a balance between mental and physical wellbeing and get the necessary help when either of them falters.
