DC Model School, Panchkula

The annual function, “Festivities and Festivals” for session 2023-24 was held in the school auditorium. Students presented a spectacular extravaganza to the audience. The annual day was meticulously planned by students and staff of the school and showcased the year’s activities to the audience and guests followed by the ceremonial function. The ceremonial function was presided over by Rekha Agrawal, Latesh Chaudhary and Prabhkar G Dhantal. Principal Deepika Bhardwaj extended a warm welcome to all the dignitaries present there. The school’s commemoration of its existence and acknowledgement of the accomplishments of its students in academics, sports and other extracurricular activities throughout the year was briefed through an annual e-report. Students exhibited their ethical demeanour by participating in interesting value-based games arranged for them. The show culminated with a vote of thanks to all present on the occasion by coordinator of senior wing. Arti Sharma. The programme concluded with singing of the national anthem.

