DC Model School, Panchkula

Students of the school won medals in various sports competitions. Jaisleen and Gurshaan, both students of Class V, won first position in hockey skating competition and abacus, respectively. Jaisleen has been selected for the state-level competition. Brahamjot, a student of Class III, clinched the first position in a skating competition. Brahamjot has already proved her mettle by winning many skating competitions at different levels. All students were felicitated by school Principal Deepika Bhardwaj.

#Hockey #Panchkula