DC Model School, Panchkula

Tiny tots of nursery of the school participated in a virtual “Blossom in the Monsoon Competition”. The competitors dressed themselves in thematic attire as rainbow, frog, seasonal flower raindrops, etc. They also spoke a few lines to represent themselves with great confidence and spontaneity. The entire show became spectacular with the usage of appropriate props, captivating back drops and fascinating attire. The winners of the competition were declared on the basis of their prop, confidence and presentation. Krishanav won the first position. The second position was shared by Shahinoor and Saksham, whereas Advika and Himanshi secured the third position. Anvika and Deepanshu were given consolation prizes. Chairman of the school BB Gupta congratulated the winners and encouraged all the participants for their commendable performances.

