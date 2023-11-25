DC Model School, Panchkula

A brainstorming session on ‘Change Makers’ was attended by students of Class VIII and IX in the auditorium of the school. The session was mentored by Inayat Kapoor, who guided the youngsters to take up the leadership for various ventures and be the catalyst to bring a change. The project focuses on transition of the education from a learning-based approach to skill-building. The aspiring young leaders enthusiastically introduced their agendas in the session. Managing Director of the school Bharat B Gupta appreciated the effort which streamlines the policy of the NEP.
