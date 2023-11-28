DC Model School, Panchkula

To observe the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims every year, activities about road safety education were conducted for students of Prep 2 in the school. The students were made vigilant about various means of transport and the significance of the traffic rules. The objective of the activity was to give students knowledge about traffic lights, safety rules and all road signals ensuring that they become responsible drivers, pedestrians, cyclists and passengers in their future. A ‘Traffic Kindergarten’, featuring a model street to educate children about traffic rules and road safety, was set up on the school’s premises. The basic road rules, the dos and don’ts were demonstrated. Teachers became road safety educators and instructed the students about the essential traffic signals, walking on zebra crossing, driving in lane, following traffic lights, parking the cars, etc. Students were shown the models of road transport, air transport and water transport.

#Panchkula