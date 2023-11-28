DC Model School, Panchkula

To observe the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims every year, activities about road safety education were conducted for students of Prep 2 in the school. The students were made vigilant about various means of transport and the significance of the traffic rules. The objective of the activity was to give students knowledge about traffic lights, safety rules and all road signals ensuring that they become responsible drivers, pedestrians, cyclists and passengers in their future. A ‘Traffic Kindergarten’, featuring a model street to educate children about traffic rules and road safety, was set up on the school’s premises. The basic road rules, the dos and don’ts were demonstrated. Teachers became road safety educators and instructed the students about the essential traffic signals, walking on zebra crossing, driving in lane, following traffic lights, parking the cars, etc. Students were shown the models of road transport, air transport and water transport.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rat-hole mining experts join rescue ops, manual horizontal drilling begins
0.9 metre dug in two hours | Camp set up at Silkyara site fo...
India cooperating with US probe in Gurpatwant Singh Pannu case: Envoy
Says Canada yet to provide ‘specific inputs’ in Nijjar case
Woman jailed for 40 years for allowing her lover to sexually abuse her 7-year-old daughter
The trial was held against the mother alone as the prime acc...
Marginal improvement in Delhi's air quality after rain
The national capital has recorded 10 severe air quality days...