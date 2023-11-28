DC Model School, Panchkula

Students of the school won a district-level Hindi declamation contest conducted by the Bhartiya Vikas Parishad to mark the martyrdom day of Guru Teg Bahadur in Sector 12, Panchkula. Tanishq, a students of Class IX bagged the first position, whereas Naman, another student of Class IX, won the third position in the competition. The students from many schools in Panchkula participated. Tanishq proved his articulation skills by sharing his views on the topic “Guru Tegh Bahadur Hind Ki Chadar”. Naman also proved his eloquence by putting forward his views on “The significance of teachings of Guru Tegh Bahadur”. Both the aspirant winners are now eligible for the next state-level contest in Chandigarh. Both the winners were felicitated with trophies and certificates by the Bhartiya Vikas Parishad. Director of the school Usha Gupta congratulated both the winners and wished them good luck for the next level of the competition.

#Panchkula