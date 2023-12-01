DC Model School, Panchkula

To equip children with the knowledge of good touch and bad touch, the school conducted a session for nursery to Class IV. The objective of the session was to make children safe and smart against child abuse and molestation. The students understood the concept about safe and unsafe touch which was explained to them in simplified manner by showcasing a presentation and a video followed by question-answer round. Teachers gave a demonstration of good touch and bad touch. The interactive session also dwelled on the urgent need to empower young children to report any abuse, apprehension or fear that they may have to selected adults in the school that include the school counsellor, the Principal and teachers. Principal Deepika Bhardwaj appreciated teachers’ efforts for conducting such an informative session and endorsed its utmost need.

#Panchkula