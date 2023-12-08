DC Model School, Panchkula

Purple Day was celebrated in the kindergarten section of the school to endorse the colour recognition concept. Purple, the royal colour, represents the future, imagination, dreams and spiritually calming the emotions. The activity of making and colouring brinjal, octopus, butterfly, toys, fruits and vegetables was thoroughly enjoyed by the little ones. Colour recognition was done by displaying these items and encouraging children to speak a few sentences on each object. The tiny tots along with their teachers adorned themselves beautifully in purple attires.

#Panchkula