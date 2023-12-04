DC Model School, Panchkula, holds mimicry contest

Class I students participated in the annual Mimicry Competition of the school. The event was held in the school auditorium. Students impersonated famous cartoon characters of their choice. The event showcased the remarkable mimicry skills of the participants, as they flawlessly mimicked their voices, mannerisms, and facial expressions with uncanny precision. The first position was bagged by Lovin. Seerat won the second position and the third position was bagged by Kuhu. Consolation prize was given to Hardik. The winners were congratulated and appreciated by Principal Deepika Bhardwaj.

#Panchkula