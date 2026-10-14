DC Model School, Panchkula, organises CBP on 'Happy Classroom

DC Model Senior Secondary School, Panchkula, organised a capacity-building programme on 'Happy Classroom' to promote joyful, supportive and positive learning environments. Resource persons Anjalika Rawat and Nitya Mehta engaged teachers through interactive activities, videos and meaningful discussions, highlighting the link between emotional well-being and effective learning. The workshop encouraged educators to adopt empathetic teaching practices, nurture positive relationships and help students learn with confidence. The school management appreciated the resource persons' efforts. The programme concluded with teachers feeling motivated to make classrooms more inclusive, engaging and enjoyable spaces for both students and educators.

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