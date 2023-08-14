DC Model School, Pkl

The objective of providing an interactive way of introducing the five sense organs to students was effectively achieved as the students of Prep I in the school participated in innovative activities organised to help them focus and notice the function of each organ more closely. A sorting and matching activity was conducted for the students wherein they picked up various objects from a basket randomly and matched them with the related sense organ. The objective of the activity was teach students about the sensory organs associated with sight, sound, smell, hearing and touch.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 9 of them in Shimla landslides
All schools and colleges in the state closed on Monday
5 die, 20 trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain
CM oversees the rescue operation at the site
7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst
2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst
6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...
Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 associates of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held
The accused were planning to commit target killings in Punja...