DC Model School, Pkl

The objective of providing an interactive way of introducing the five sense organs to students was effectively achieved as the students of Prep I in the school participated in innovative activities organised to help them focus and notice the function of each organ more closely. A sorting and matching activity was conducted for the students wherein they picked up various objects from a basket randomly and matched them with the related sense organ. The objective of the activity was teach students about the sensory organs associated with sight, sound, smell, hearing and touch.