DC Model Sen Sec School, Panchkula

An inter-school competition, “Science Experiment”, was held in the school. Young budding scientists from DC Model and DC Montessori confidently presented various science experiments and explained the phenomenon. The young budding scientist amazed the audience by quickly responding to various questions put forward by the judges. Dhanvi of Class IV C clinched the first position. Kavya of Class IV A won the third position and Shaurya got the consolation prize. Vice-Principal Deepika Bhardwaj congratulated the winners.

