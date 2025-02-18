DC Model Senior Secondary School, Panchkula

The school along with the Lions Club, Panchkula, has extending its support to meritorious students of the underprivileged section who have potential but are deprived of quality education due to their economic backwardness. The Lions Club, Panchkula, gifted blazers to the EWS students of Class VI. The occasion was presided over by KL Goyal, president, Lions Club, Jagmohan Garg along with the other respectable members Janak Raj Garg, Vijay Garg, Bhudh Ram, MP Chawla and Mukesh Bansal, vice-president of the Sewa Hi Sewa Welfare Organisation. Managing Director BB Gupta announced that the students of the previous sessions have been given ample opportunities for their all-round development which further helped them to feel comfortable and adjust with the regular classes. Director of the school Usha Gupta expressed her heartfelt gratitude to all the dignitaries present on the occasion and thanked them for rendering timely help to these children.