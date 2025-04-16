DC Model Senior Secondary School, Panchkula

In an engaging activity by Balvatika 3, students participated in a creative session on the theme of ‘Swar’. The children were given puzzle cards with different ‘swar’ (musical notes) and were tasked with joining them to form a beautiful ‘swarmala’. The activity aimed to introduce young minds to the importance of ‘swar’ in music and its connection to creativity. Children displayed enthusiasm and teamwork, successfully completing the ‘swarmala’. The event was a fun-filled educational experience that fostered both learning and collaboration among the students. Principal Deepika Bhardwaj expressed her heartfelt appreciation for the dedication and hard work of the teachers following the successful activity.