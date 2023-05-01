DC Model Senior Secondary School, Panchkula

To sensitise students towards the challenges faced by the Earth, the Kindergarten section of the school observed Earth Day as Green Day. The celebration commenced with a special assembly where "the thought of the day", pledge, speeches, song and English and Hindi poems were recited by the students exhorting the need to conserve earth and its valuable resources. The students wore green attire and were made vigilant about the disastrous consequences of selfish activities by human beings through a power point presentation. The students of class Nursery participated in a balloon dabbing activity in the Earth's shape. The students of Prep I participated in yet another activity of hand impression and tear and paste to express their love for the Earth, whereas the students of Prep II also shared their concern for the environment by participating in hand impression and cotton dabbing activity. The highlight was the tree plantation by the Principal of the school, Usha Gupta. She encouraged the tiny tots to plant more and more trees and make them their best friends. The Director of the school, BB Gupta, appreciated the efforts of the students. The celebration ended with an oath-taking ceremony by the students to conserve the natural resources and safeguard the Earth.
