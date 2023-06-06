DC Model Senior Secondary School, Panchkula

To create awareness among students about disaster management, a fire and evacuation mock drill involving students and teachers was conducted at the school for classes IX and X. The objective of the drill was to educate and train the students for an unforeseen emergency like fire or any other natural calamity. The drill was organised to check the readiness of the school to face any such emergency during any disaster and also to make the students and staff members aware about the fire-fighting rescue operation and its correct procedure. The session was all about understanding the basic nature of fire and causes of its breakout and how to protect one-self under such circumstances. Students participated in the drill and learnt the usage of fire extinguishers. The District Fire Officer and Station Fire Officer created awareness among the students about fire-fighting techniques and the ways to respond swiftly in such emergency situations. The school management extended gratitude to the team for making the students and staff vigilant about the fire-fighting techniques.
